Flash Flood Warning until FRI 5:45 AM EST

Flash Flood Warning until FRI 5:45 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME, SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO, SOUTHWESTERN
DELAWARE, NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES…
At 252 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated another burst of up to a half
inch of heavy rain which will move across the warned area between 3
AM and 5 AM. Rapid snowmelt is also ongoing. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain already fell earlier. Flash flooding is ongoing and will get
worse as this burst of additional rain moves through.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt.
SOURCE…Doppler radar and automated gages.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Walton, Deposit, Sidney, Sanford, Colchester, Bainbridge,
Unadilla, Hancock, Windsor, Afton, Thompson, Starrucca, Sherman,
Hiawatha, Starruca, Starlight, Shehawken, Nineveh, Harpursville
and Fishs Eddy.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible in the
warned area. Snowmelt will contribute more water as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED