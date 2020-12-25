Flood Advisory from FRI 6:48 AM EST until FRI 9:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 AM EST.

* At 648 AM EST, Rainfall is ending, however minor flooding is

ongoing.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,

Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison

State Park, Leetonia, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville,

Osceola, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&