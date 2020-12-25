Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Western Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 600 AM EST.

* At 1200 AM EST, gauge reports indicated rapidly rising river

levels on Trout Creek due to heavy rain and melting snow. Flooding

is already occurring near Route 27 and Bullock Hill Road.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas along Trout Creek down to the reservoir.

Flooding is occurring along the Trout Creek and major flooding is

expected by 3 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&