Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM EST

Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the
* Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Broome County in central New York…
* Until 200 AM EST.
* At 1102 PM EST, Gauge reports indicated that the Tioughnioga River
at Itaska was at 7.4 feet at 11 PM EST. The river will continue to
fall with minor flooding still occurring. Expect the Tioughnioga
River at Itaska to fall below the flood stage of 7 feet by
midnight tonight.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Whitney Point and Chenango Forks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
&&