Flood Warning until SAT 2:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

* Until 200 AM EST.

* At 1102 PM EST, Gauge reports indicated that the Tioughnioga River

at Itaska was at 7.4 feet at 11 PM EST. The river will continue to

fall with minor flooding still occurring. Expect the Tioughnioga

River at Itaska to fall below the flood stage of 7 feet by

midnight tonight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Whitney Point and Chenango Forks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

&&