Flood Warning from FRI 5:36 AM EST until FRI 11:15 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

South Central Tioga County in central New York…

* Until 1115 AM EST.

* At 536 AM EST, gauge reports indicated flooding caused by heavy

rain and snowmelt. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly along Owego Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Owego.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the creek this morning.

Water will spread into low lying areas along the creek in the town

and village of Owego.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

&&