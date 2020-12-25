Flood Warning from FRI 5:36 AM EST until FRI 11:15 AM EST

Flood Warning from FRI 5:36 AM EST until FRI 11:15 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
South Central Tioga County in central New York…
* Until 1115 AM EST.
* At 536 AM EST, gauge reports indicated flooding caused by heavy
rain and snowmelt. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly along Owego Creek.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Owego.
Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the creek this morning.
Water will spread into low lying areas along the creek in the town
and village of Owego.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
&&