Flood Warning from FRI 5:53 AM EST until FRI 11:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1145 AM EST.

* At 553 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5

to 3.0 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of

an inch of additional rainfall is expected, significant snowmelt

is still ongoing. Poor drainage flooding and water on roads will

continue and snowmelt is occurring and will cause flooding.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

* Flooding of poor drainage areas and roadways will continue this

morning, due to excessive water from snowmelt and earlier heavy

rain.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Canton, Tunkhannock,

Montrose, Troy, Wyalusing, Falls, Rush, Damascus, Callicoon,

Susquehanna, Ridgebury, Forest City, Wysox, Susquehanna Depot and

Springville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around don’t drown. Heed road closures.

&&