Flood Warning from FRI 6:01 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Broome County in central New York…
Chenango County in central New York…
Southern Cortland County in central New York…
Delaware County in central New York…
Northern Sullivan County in central New York…
Tioga County in central New York…
* Until noon EST.
* At 601 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5
and 3 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an
inch of additional rainfall is expected, response is ongoing to
the earlier heavy rain and continued significant snowmelt.
* Flooding of poor drainage areas and roadways will continue this
morning, due to excessive water from snowmelt and earlier heavy
rain.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Waverly, Owego, Walton, Delhi,
Deposit, Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton,
Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Davenport, Roxbury, Sanford, Virgil and
Colchester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Heed road closures.
&&