Flood Warning from FRI 6:01 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Broome County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

Southern Cortland County in central New York…

Delaware County in central New York…

Northern Sullivan County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

* Until noon EST.

* At 601 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5

and 3 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an

inch of additional rainfall is expected, response is ongoing to

the earlier heavy rain and continued significant snowmelt.

* Flooding of poor drainage areas and roadways will continue this

morning, due to excessive water from snowmelt and earlier heavy

rain.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Waverly, Owego, Walton, Delhi,

Deposit, Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton,

Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Davenport, Roxbury, Sanford, Virgil and

Colchester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Heed road closures.

&&