Flood Warning until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Flood Warning until FRI 12:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR BROOME,
CHENANGO, SOUTHERN CORTLAND, DELAWARE, NORTHERN SULLIVAN AND TIOGA
COUNTIES…
At 821 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5
and 3 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an
inch of additional rainfall is expected, response is ongoing to the
earlier heavy rain and continued significant snowmelt.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Waverly, Owego, Walton, Delhi,
Deposit, Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton,
Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Davenport, Roxbury, Sanford, Virgil and
Colchester.
The Nanticoke Creek and smaller streams in the Town of Maine
continue to cause flooding problems along Router 26. Some homes are
surrounded by water. Expect the flooding to recede by midday. The
East Branch of the Delaware River was out of its banks in
Margaretville and has crested. Expect the East Branch of the
Delaware to fall below flood stage by midday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
