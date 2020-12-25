Flood Warning until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR BROOME,

CHENANGO, SOUTHERN CORTLAND, DELAWARE, NORTHERN SULLIVAN AND TIOGA

COUNTIES…

At 821 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated gages indicate that 1.5

and 3 inches of rain has occurred. While less than a quarter of an

inch of additional rainfall is expected, response is ongoing to the

earlier heavy rain and continued significant snowmelt.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Waverly, Owego, Walton, Delhi,

Deposit, Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton,

Kirkwood, Conklin, Sidney, Davenport, Roxbury, Sanford, Virgil and

Colchester.

The Nanticoke Creek and smaller streams in the Town of Maine

continue to cause flooding problems along Router 26. Some homes are

surrounded by water. Expect the flooding to recede by midday. The

East Branch of the Delaware River was out of its banks in

Margaretville and has crested. Expect the East Branch of the

Delaware to fall below flood stage by midday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

