Flood Warning until FRI 4:45 AM EST

Flood Warning until FRI 4:45 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in State College has extended the
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…
* Until 445 AM EST.
* At 235 AM EST, Skywarn Spotters and Emergency Management Officials
reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding of
small streams and low spots along roads is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen
since Thursday morning.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,
Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison
State Park, Leetonia, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville,
Osceola, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University.
Additional rainfall amounts of between one half of an inch and one
inch are expected in the warned area over the next few hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
