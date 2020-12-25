Flood Warning until FRI 4:45 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 445 AM EST.

* At 235 AM EST, Skywarn Spotters and Emergency Management Officials

reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area. Flooding of

small streams and low spots along roads is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen

since Thursday morning.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,

Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison

State Park, Leetonia, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville,

Osceola, Tioga Junction and Mansfield University.

Additional rainfall amounts of between one half of an inch and one

inch are expected in the warned area over the next few hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&