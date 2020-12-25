Flood Watch until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego,

Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Until Noon EST today

* Steady rain with embedded heavier showers will continue this

morning and combine with rapid snow melt to produce significant

runoff.

* The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will cause a

continued threat of flash flooding this morning and also main stem

river flooding today into Saturday. A broad area of 1 to 2.5

inches of rain has already fallen over a large part of the region.

An additional inch of rain is possible through the rest of the

morning. Numerous rivers will continue to rise above flood stage

today and remain problematic into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert

for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding

should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

