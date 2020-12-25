Skip to Content

Lawyers seek relief for ‘broken’ convicted philanthropist

11:18 am National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Opera-loving philanthropist Alberto Vilar — once worth nearly a billion dollars — is seeking financial relief from what his lawyers describe as a destitute existence that leaves him sleeping on a couch in a shared studio apartment. The lawyers asked a Manhattan federal judge Thursday to let him keep his monthly $2,200 social security check rather than have a portion siphoned off to provide restitution to investors he defrauded. The 80-year-old Vilar left prison in 2018 after serving a nine-year sentence. He was convicted in 2008 of conspiracy and investment adviser fraud, among other charges. His San Francisco-based financial fund thrived in the 1980s and 1990s before technology stocks collapsed and spoiled the profits he had promised investors.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content