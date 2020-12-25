Mali opposition leader Cissé dies after contracting COVID-19

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cissé, who was held hostage for six months by jihadis earlier this year and was considered a leading contender for the 2022 presidential election, has died in Paris. He was 71. Cisse’s family told The Associated Press on Friday that he died after contracting COVID-19. The death throws Malian politics into new uncertainty. Cisse was the runner-up in three presidential elections and many thought he had the best chances of winning at last in 2022. He was taken hostage in March while campaigning for legislative elections and released six months later after a controversial prisoner exchange.