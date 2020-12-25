Police: Officers kill man shooting into crowd; 2nd male dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man firing into a crowd in northeast Philadelphia early Christmas morning was shot and killed by two police officers, and gunfire in the episode killed one person and wounded another. Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers responded to the Port Richmond neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday after a reported fight between neighbors. Gripp said a man came outside and began firing into a crowd gathered outside. Both officers fired and he was pronounced dead. Two males in their teens who were in the crowd were also shot. One died and the other was reported in stable condition.