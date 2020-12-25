River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Towanda.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:31 PM EST Friday the stage was 19.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:31 PM EST Friday was 26.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

late tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet, Airport Road in Towanda Township is

threatened by flooding.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.5

feet on 01/23/1959.

