River Flood Warning from FRI 10:21 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

River Flood Warning from FRI 10:21 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy.
* From this morning to Saturday morning.
* At 9:15 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:15 AM EST Friday was 14.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet
late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
* Impact…At 15.8 feet, This is the flood level from the remnants
of Tropical Storm Lee flood and was considered to be a minor flood.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5
feet on 12/01/1934.
&&