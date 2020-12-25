River Flood Warning from FRI 10:21 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy.

* From this morning to Saturday morning.

* At 9:15 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:15 AM EST Friday was 14.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.5 feet

late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this

evening.

* Impact…At 15.8 feet, This is the flood level from the remnants

of Tropical Storm Lee flood and was considered to be a minor flood.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5

feet on 12/01/1934.

&&