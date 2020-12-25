River Flood Warning until SAT 9:24 PM EST

River Flood Warning until SAT 9:24 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Sherburne.
* Until Saturday evening.
* At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.5 feet Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, About 2 feet of water covers north Main
Street, Knapp Street, and Gould Drive.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.0
feet on 12/30/1942.
&&