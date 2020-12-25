River Flood Warning until SAT 9:24 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Sherburne.

* Until Saturday evening.

* At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 10.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.5 feet Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, About 2 feet of water covers north Main

Street, Knapp Street, and Gould Drive.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.0

feet on 12/30/1942.

&&