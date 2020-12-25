River Flood Warning until SAT 2:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Otselic River At Cincinnatus.

* Until late tonight.

* At 3:16 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 3:16 PM EST Friday was 9.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

evening and continue falling to 7.1 feet Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Some flooding of cellars in and near

Cincinnatus.

&&