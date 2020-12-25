River Flood Warning until SUN 1:45 PM EST

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:45 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.
* Until Sunday afternoon.
* At 12:46 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 12:46 PM EST Friday was 9.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins
to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the
Yaman Park area of Cortland.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5
feet on 12/14/1983.
&&