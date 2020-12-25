River Flood Warning until SUN 1:45 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* Until Sunday afternoon.

* At 12:46 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 12:46 PM EST Friday was 9.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday

morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins

to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the

Yaman Park area of Cortland.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5

feet on 12/14/1983.

