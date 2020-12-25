River Flood Warning from FRI 12:35 PM EST until SAT 8:06 AM EST

River Flood Warning from FRI 12:35 PM EST until SAT 8:06 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Wayne County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Delaware River At Callicoon.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 9:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
afternoon to a crest of 12.4 feet this evening. It will then fall
below flood stage this evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Some homes on the New York side and north
of the bridge in Callicoon begin to flood.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0
feet on 12/02/1996.
