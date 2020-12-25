River Flood Warning from FRI 12:35 PM EST until SAT 8:06 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Delaware River At Callicoon.

* Until Saturday morning.

* At 9:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

afternoon to a crest of 12.4 feet this evening. It will then fall

below flood stage this evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Some homes on the New York side and north

of the bridge in Callicoon begin to flood.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0

feet on 12/02/1996.

&&