River Flood Warning until SAT 11:41 PM EST

River Flood Warning until SAT 11:41 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the West Branch Delaware At Walton.
* Until Saturday evening.
* At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 12.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Water begins to break
out of the river channel and floods low spots along Delaware
Street in Walton.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7
feet on 08/29/2011.
&&