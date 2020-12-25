River Flood Warning until SAT 11:41 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the West Branch Delaware At Walton.

* Until Saturday evening.

* At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 12.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow

afternoon.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Water begins to break

out of the river channel and floods low spots along Delaware

Street in Walton.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7

feet on 08/29/2011.

&&