River Flood Warning until SUN 2:30 PM EST

River Flood Warning until SUN 2:30 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.
* Until Sunday afternoon.
* At 6:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:30 PM EST Friday was 15.6 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the low lying areas
across the river from Bainbridge.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6
feet on 04/11/2001.
&&