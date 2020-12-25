River Flood Warning until SUN 2:30 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.

* Until Sunday afternoon.

* At 6:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 6:30 PM EST Friday was 15.6 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

late tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flooding occurs in the low lying areas

across the river from Bainbridge.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6

feet on 04/11/2001.

