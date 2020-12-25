River Flood Warning from FRI 4:06 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST

River Flood Warning from FRI 4:06 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.
* From this afternoon to Monday afternoon.
* At 3:47 PM EST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet
this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 20.0 feet, Major flood stage. Severe flooding occurs
throughout the flood plain in New York and Pennsylvania. The Sayre
Bridge is closed, and access to Sayre and Athens is cut off from
the East.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7
feet on 04/02/1993.
