River Flood Warning from FRI 4:06 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* From this afternoon to Monday afternoon.

* At 3:47 PM EST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 20.0 feet, Major flood stage. Severe flooding occurs

throughout the flood plain in New York and Pennsylvania. The Sayre

Bridge is closed, and access to Sayre and Athens is cut off from

the East.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.7

feet on 04/02/1993.

