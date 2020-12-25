River Flood Warning from FRI 4:06 PM EST until MON 1:56 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* From this afternoon to Monday afternoon.

* At 3:00 PM EST Friday the stage was 25.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

early Monday morning.

* Impact…At 25.5 feet, Residences and businesses on Kent, Verdun,

Davis, and Fairmont Avenues, Shady, Chaumont and Scarborough Drive

are inundated. Castle Gardens residences begin to flood at the end

of Crest Street, River Street and North Road. This was the flood

of April 1993.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.9

feet on 09/18/2004.

