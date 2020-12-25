River Flood Warning until SAT 10:46 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.

* Until Saturday morning.

* At 10:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:00 AM EST Friday was 13.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet

late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after

midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas,

campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become

flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3

feet on 10/23/1937.

&&