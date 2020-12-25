River Flood Warning until SAT 10:46 AM EST

River Flood Warning until SAT 10:46 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.
* Until Saturday morning.
* At 10:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:00 AM EST Friday was 13.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet
late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after
midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas,
campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become
flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3
feet on 10/23/1937.
