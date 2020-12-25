River Flood Warning until SUN 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Chenango Forks.

* Until Sunday afternoon.

* At 10:46 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:46 AM EST Friday was 11.6 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, The Chenango Bridge golf course and the

Chenango Bridge Sports park become inundated. Otsiningo and Port

Dickinson Parks become inundated. Flood waters approach Mcgirks

Tavern.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0

feet on 04/01/1960.

&&