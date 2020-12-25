River Flood Warning until SUN 4:00 PM EST

River Flood Warning until SUN 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Chenango Forks.
* Until Sunday afternoon.
* At 10:46 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:46 AM EST Friday was 11.6 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, The Chenango Bridge golf course and the
Chenango Bridge Sports park become inundated. Otsiningo and Port
Dickinson Parks become inundated. Flood waters approach Mcgirks
Tavern.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0
feet on 04/01/1960.
&&