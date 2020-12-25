River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Greene.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:00 PM EST Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 PM EST Friday was 14.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Monday evening.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flood stage, the ball flats in

Greene are inundated, including Ball Flats Road. Water Street is

closed with homes on the east side of the street beginning to

flood. Flooding affects homes on Monell Street and Monell Street

Extension. Water spreads into the backyards of homes along N.

Chenango Street. Birdsall Creek may be backing up along N.

Chenango and Elm Street.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7

feet on 04/05/1950.

&&