River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Binghamton Washington Street.

* Until late Sunday night.

* At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 16.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

early Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flood waters cross Route 7 in Conklin near

the Binghamton city line. Water also spreads into homes near

Baltimore Avenue in Binghamton.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6

feet on 04/01/1960.

&&