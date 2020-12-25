River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM EST

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Binghamton Washington Street.
* Until late Sunday night.
* At 6:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:45 PM EST Friday was 16.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flood waters cross Route 7 in Conklin near
the Binghamton city line. Water also spreads into homes near
Baltimore Avenue in Binghamton.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 04/01/1960.
&&