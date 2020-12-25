River Flood Warning from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 5:00 AM EST

River Flood Warning from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River Near Windsor.
* From Saturday morning to late Saturday night.
* At 6:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flood stage. Flooding of agricultural lands
near the river occurs. Water threatens homes on Bridge Street in
the Village of Windsor.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5
feet on 03/16/2007.
