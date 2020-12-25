River Flood Warning from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River Near Windsor.

* From Saturday morning to late Saturday night.

* At 6:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Flood stage. Flooding of agricultural lands

near the river occurs. Water threatens homes on Bridge Street in

the Village of Windsor.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5

feet on 03/16/2007.

&&