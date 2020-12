BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Fire Department said four people have been displaced from their homes as a result of a fire that took place Saturday evening.

The Binghamton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 243 Court St. in Binghamton this evening.

Officials say the fire spread to four apartments, each with one occupant, and all were displaced.

There have been no reported injuries from the incident at this time.