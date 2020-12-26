As temperatures drop to freezing AAA gives tips on how to navigate on black ice

(WBNG) -- As temperatures continue to drop below freezing after being so high during the rainstorm, agencies like AAA are cautioning people to be extra aware when they drive.

AAA says roads may have become slippery and slick quickly from the changing weather conditions, and the company especially warns about "black ice" when these icy conditions arise.

Black ice is the sometimes invisible layer of ice on the roads that can be extremely dangerous to drivers who don't see it.

AAA gave some tips on what to do if you encounter black ice.

"When black ice is expected, use your headlights. Sometimes, not always, but sometimes that will allow you to see that black ice. You'll get a shine and it won't just look like dry pavement," said Eric Stigberg, Managing director of Marketing and Government Affairs at AAA Northway.

Stigberg also suggests you make sure your tires are in good condition before you head out on the roads.

Stigberg adds that it's more common for black ice to occur when the sun sets and it's dark outside on overpasses, bridges, and roadways.

AAA also says it's important to drive at a reduced speed and to remain alert when driving in the winter as driving on black ice could happen to anyone at any time.