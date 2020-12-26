Cowboys DT Woods to miss final 2 games with ankle injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys have placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. The move ends another starter’s season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas. Woods had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. He was injured in last week’s win over San Francisco. Woods finished the season with one sack and no tackles for loss. Woods joins five other Dallas starters already out for the season because of injuries, including quarterback Dak Prescott.