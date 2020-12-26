CVOID-19 vaccine administered to 2 million, more distributed

(WBNG) -- Nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been admitted thus far according to the CDC, and as of Saturday morning, more than 9.5 million doses have been distributed.

Officials say the number of those who are already vaccinated is likely to be higher than reported due to lags in reporting data as hospitals adjust to administering the vaccine to employees.

New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Saturday, "The State Department of Health has been made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine."

Dr. Zucker says it may have been distributed it to facilities or individual going against the state's COVID vaccine distribution plan. Zucker says the DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this incident.

Officials say the effort by the federal government to vaccinate those working and living in long-term care facilities is only just now getting underway.