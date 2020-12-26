Embiid, Simmons extend dominance of Knicks as Sixers roll

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 109-89. Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG, and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points as Philadelphia improved to 2-0. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 22 for the Knicks, 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau.