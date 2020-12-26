Festival of Lights flooded, now frozen from the storm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The heavy rain flooded some people's homes and roads, but it also took a direct hit at Otsiningo Park during the Festival of Lights.

On Christmas, Broome County officials woke up to the park flooded, with water rising almost halfway up on certain displays. Today, the park and its displays are now frozen.

It was a hard sight to see after so much work from both the organizers and volunteers, says Festival of Lights coordinator, David Pessagno.

He says the committee has already been discussing what to do. The hope, he says, is to be able to get the festival back up and extend the displays through January after letting the park recover and dry out a bit.

But some of it is out of his control, like the electrical work. Pessagno says the committee will have to wait it out and see what is needed.

While it's a tough loss, Pessagno says the community will pull through, as it always does.

"It's kind of sad, but it's a park," says Pessagno, "People are suffering in the community, but we have a strong community. People are going to rebound. We're going to make it through this again."