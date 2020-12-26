George Blake, famed Cold War Soviet spy dies at 98

(WBNG) -- A former British spy and Soviet double agent, George Blake, has died today at the age of 98.

Blake was the last of the British spies who shocked intelligence agencies when their work for the Soviet Union was revealed at the height of the Cold War.

According to British officials, Blake exposed the identities of hundreds of western agents across Eastern Europe in the 1950s which lead some to their executions.

Blake was unmasked as a Soviet spy in 1961 and was sentenced to 42 years in prison in England, but he escaped 5 years later with the help of fellow inmates.

Blake fled to the then Soviet Union, and spent the rest of his life in Russia.



