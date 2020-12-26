Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are surging. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling. Still, both teams will have plenty at stake when they meet at Heinz Field. The Colts have won five of six games to move into the lead in the AFC South. The Steelers have lost three in a row since their 11-0 start. Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by either Baltimore or Miami. Pittsburgh can lock up the AFC North with a victory but will need its offense to get going. The Steelers are averaging just 16 points a game during their current skid.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are meeting in Week 16 with their playoff fates in the hands of Washington. The preseason favorites in the NFC East won’t be starting their franchise quarterbacks. Rookie Jalen Hurts has replaced a benched Carson Wentz for Philadelphia. Andy Dalton is set for his eighth start for Dallas since Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. The only way Sunday’s winner stays alive in the playoff race is if Washington loses at home to Carolina. The games start 20 minutes apart.