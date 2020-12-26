Owego Mayor gives an update on village flooding

OWEGO (WBNG) -- As the rivers continued to flood yesterday, all eyes in Owego were watching to see just how high they would rise.

Owego officials say that despite encountering some flooding issues yesterday, they are thankful.

Even though they did see some issues due to flooding, like closing down a street, businesses seeing water in their basements, and evacuating some residents, Mayor Mike Baratta says he was relieved that the river did not hit the major stage.

"Had the river gone another foot, foot and a half higher, things could get a lot different than how they turned out," Baratta explained, adding, "At that point, another foot, foot and a half higher, we might lose a lot of vehicle access to the village and a lot more residents start flooding."

He adds that some state roadways and overpasses that were flooded received help from the state DOT and are now recovering.

He says he is thankful for the help of the local law enforcement, emergency center, and fire department who Mayor Baratta says worked around the clock since Christmas Eve to help out.