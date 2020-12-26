Police: Boys, 11 and 13, struck by gunfire, listed as stable

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two young boys struck by gunfire on Christmas night in northwest Philadelphia are in stable condition. Officials said the gunfire in the East Germantown neighborhood was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday. Police said a 13-year-old was hit on the right arm and an 11-year-old was shot in the left side of his face. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition. WPVI-TV reports that Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victims said they were hanging out with friends and heard gunfire and realized they had been struck. Detectives are trying to determine whether they were hit by stray gunfire.