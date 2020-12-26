River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Towanda.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:31 AM EST Saturday was 19.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet early Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet, Airport Road in Towanda Township is

threatened by flooding.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8

feet on 04/05/1940.

