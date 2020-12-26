River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Towanda.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 19.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:31 AM EST Saturday was 19.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet early Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 19.0 feet, Airport Road in Towanda Township is
threatened by flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8
feet on 04/05/1940.
&&