River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Sherburne.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 8.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.8 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

morning and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 8.5 feet, Minor flood stage.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9

feet on 02/01/1951.

