River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Sherburne.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 8.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
morning and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 8.5 feet, Minor flood stage.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9
feet on 02/01/1951.
&&