River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Conklin.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:31 AM EST Saturday was 15.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.9 feet Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water begins to affect properties closest
to the river from Corbettsville to Five Mile Point. Some water
begins to back up into Schnurbusch Park.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3
feet on 04/25/1961.
