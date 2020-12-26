River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:32 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

This approaches the flood of record.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:32 AM EST Saturday was 23.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.5 feet early

Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 11.5 feet, Widespread, serious flooding occurs in

cellars and up to the first floor of homes and businesses in

Marathon. Cellar flooding occurs on the east side of Cortland near

Yaman Park. Kellogg Road is covered by water 3-6 feet deep in

spots.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9

feet on 03/02/1955.

