River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the West Branch Delaware At Walton.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet early Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Water begins to break

out of the river channel and floods low spots along Delaware

Street in Walton.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2

feet on 02/28/2000.

