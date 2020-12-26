River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the West Branch Delaware At Walton.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Water begins to break
out of the river channel and floods low spots along Delaware
Street in Walton.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2
feet on 02/28/2000.
&&