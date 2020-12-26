River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Owego.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 30.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:30 AM EST Saturday was 31.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

this morning and continue falling to 21.3 feet early Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 30.0 feet, Flood stage. Backyards of homes and

businesses right along the northern edge of the river begin to

flood. Hickories Park floods. Flood waters back up along Owego

Creek into the Fairgrounds and portions of Route 96.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.0

feet on 09/18/2004.

