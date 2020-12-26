River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:30 AM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet early Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low

lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9

feet on 03/23/1980.

&&