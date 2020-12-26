River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Bainbridge.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:30 AM EST Saturday was 15.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet early Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in fields and low
lands near the river from Sidney to Bainbridge.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.9
feet on 03/23/1980.
&&