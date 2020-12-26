River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:32 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:32 AM EST Saturday was 18.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet early Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 17.0 feet, The Athens bridge is closed by flooding

affecting the approach lanes on the east side of the river.

Winding River Drive is flooded. Wildwood Road is closed in places.

Riverfront Park in Sayre is inundated.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.2

feet on 03/06/1964.

&&