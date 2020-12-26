River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:31 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:31 PM EST Saturday was 17.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet Tuesday
evening.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Flooding increases
throughout Tioga Point on both sides of the river near Athens
Borough. Backwater flooding begins to affect areas in Milltown
along Cayuta Creek.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8
feet on 04/06/1941.
&&