River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Waverly/Sayre.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:31 PM EST Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:31 PM EST Saturday was 17.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet Tuesday

evening.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Flooding increases

throughout Tioga Point on both sides of the river near Athens

Borough. Backwater flooding begins to affect areas in Milltown

along Cayuta Creek.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8

feet on 04/06/1941.

