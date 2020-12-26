River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Susquehanna River At Vestal.
* Until further notice.
* At 6:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 6:00 PM EST Saturday was 23.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.0 feet early Tuesday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood stage.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1
feet on 04/05/1978.
