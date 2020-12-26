River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Susquehanna River At Vestal.

* Until further notice.

* At 6:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 6:00 PM EST Saturday was 23.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tomorrow evening and continue falling to 12.0 feet early Tuesday

afternoon.

* Impact…At 21.0 feet, Moderate flood stage.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1

feet on 04/05/1978.

