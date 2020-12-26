River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Chenango River At Chenango Forks.

* Until further notice.

* At 2:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:31 AM EST Saturday was 11.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tonight and continue falling to 6.9 feet early Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet, The soccer fields and low lying trails at

Otsiningo Park North flood.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9

feet on 04/01/1993.

