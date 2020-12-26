River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Chenango River At Chenango Forks.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:31 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:31 AM EST Saturday was 11.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tonight and continue falling to 6.9 feet early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet, The soccer fields and low lying trails at
Otsiningo Park North flood.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9
feet on 04/01/1993.
